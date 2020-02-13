Coronavirus patient visited Bali last month: Chinese authorities

JAKARTA - Authorities in Anhui province, China, have reported that a Chinese national who visited Bali late last month has tested positive for the coronavirus disease Covid-19, as Indonesian authorities scramble to verify the information on Wednesday (Feb 12).

The administration announced via Weibo on Feb 6 that the Huainan Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported on Feb 5 that a patient, identified only as Jin, flew on Lion Air flight JT2618 from Wuhan - the epicentre of the Covid-19 outbreak - to Bali on Jan 22.

The patient stayed on the island for about a week before flying on Garuda Indonesia flight GA858 from Bali to Shanghai on Jan 28.

The patient was found to have been infected with the coronavirus on Feb 5 by Huainan CDC according to the Weibo post.

"For passengers on the aforementioned flights, please enact preventative measures immediately," wrote the Anhui administration on its Weibo account, which is a local version of Twitter.

"Please don't go out for a while and if you get a fever, go to the nearest hospital," the statement said. "Please use masks when you travel to the medical centre and don't use public transportation," it went on.

Garuda Indonesia spokesman Dicky Irchamsyah said he had not yet received a report about the case but "will check up on it". Lion Air spokesman Danang Mandala separately said he would also look into the case.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry's disease control and environmental health director-general, Mr Anung Sugihantono, said his office had not yet received the information and was still "confirming it" but he was quick to say that it was "a rumour".

The ministry advises regular washing of hands, avoiding uncooked meat and wearing face masks when sick to minimise the chances of contracting the disease.