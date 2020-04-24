Coronavirus: Philippine police shoot army veteran dead as lockdown tensions mount

The shooting of an ex-army officer with post-traumatic stress disorder by Manila police has sparked an investigation, and cast a spotlight on the use of excessive force in imposing the lockdown of the Philippines' largest island of Luzon.

An analyst said it could cause friction between the rank and file of the two forces in uniform charged with managing the quarantine, which requires some 60 million people on Luzon to stay at home with schools suspended, mass gatherings banned and public transport halted.

Former army corporal Winston Ragos was shot and killed on Wednesday by a policeman in Quezon City who said he did so in self defence because Ragos had reached for something in his bag.

Police say they later found a pistol, but the 34-year-old's family say Ragos was unarmed and had only been reaching for a quarantine pass.

The veteran had received a disability discharge with full benefits from the army after fighting in 2017's siege of Marawi against Islamic State-linked militants, his family said.

In a statement, the Philippine Army said it was "saddened" by the loss of a former soldier and would investigate.

Police chief Archie Gamboa, meanwhile, said the officer who shot Ragos - Daniel Florendo, a master sergeant - "made a judgment call" and an investigation would be launched. "If appropriate, we will also file criminal charges against him," Gamboa said.

The incident could cause friction between the Philippine military and the police as they work together to enforce the quarantine, according to security analyst Jose Antonio Custodio.

"It will not raise tensions but there will be griping. If you go to the Facebook pages of the military you will see messages sympathetic to Ragos. But that's just on the level of social media commentary," he said.

Brigadier General Edgard Arevalo, spokesman for the Philippine armed forces, said on Thursday that at a time when the police and military were working together "we would not want this incident to cause animosity between the two organisations".

Tensions were highest between the country's law enforcement and armed forces following a disastrous police raid on an Islamic militant hideout in the southern Philippines in 2015. In all, 44 members of an elite police unit were killed, spawning much resentment against the military for not coming to the rescue.

The military for its part said it had not been informed of the operation and was not aware of the exact location. Custodio said relations have been repaired since.

The shooting of Ragos caused an uproar on social media, with #JusticeForWinstonRagos trending on Twitter.

Former senator and navy lieutenant Antonio Trillanes IV asked in Tagalog what the veteran had done to "justify the police pointing their guns at him", as ordering him to "turn his back with his hands up" just because he had violated quarantine was a "questionable" motivation, he said in a tweet.

Mel Santa Maria, dean of Far Eastern University's institute of law, wrote on Facebook there were many questions left unanswered. "Was the retired soldier who was killed aggressive? If he was aggressive, did he pose an extremely dangerous threat to the police? Was shooting him a proportionate response?" he said.

Witnesses to the shooting said officers had ignored shouted warnings that Ragos had PTSD and later ordered everyone filming the incident to delete their videos of the incident.

Some clips circulated regardless, in one of which police can be seen yelling at Ragos, with one heard to shout in Tagalog "I don't care if he's mentally disturbed, I will kill him".

Ragos is the second man to be killed this month amid the Philippines' antivirus lockdown. On April 2, 63-year old Joenis Viñas was shot and killed by police at a checkpoint in Nasipit town in the country's south.

The victim was reportedly drunk and had tried attacking police with a large bolo knife after being reprimanded for not wearing a face mask.

Just the day before, President Rodrigo Duterte had delivered a televised address that went on late into the night, in which he instructed any military or police personnel who were faced with someone being "unruly" to "shoot them dead".

His government has had difficulties enforcing the lockdown which was first imposed on March 16, with at least 133,000 quarantine violators recorded by the police as of April 19. Last week, Duterte threatened "martial law" like enforcement of the quarantine by the military if the violations did not stop.

Manila's streets are now being patrolled by truckloads of heavily armed soldiers, while the market district is blocked off by an armoured personnel carrier of the police's elite special action force.

Gamboa, the police chief, said officers had been instructed to arrest quarantine violators and jail them, rather than merely stopping and admonishing them as they had done before.

There was no mention of arrests without warrant in the law passed on March 25 that gave Duterte emergency powers to deal with the coronavirus crisis, but the justice department cites another law on the "mandatory reporting of notifiable disease" which was passed last year.

According to human rights lawyer Theodore Te, this law has a section allowing for the arrest of those who are "identified as having a notifiable disease, or affected by a health event of public concern" if they do not co-operate with authorities.

As of Thursday, the Philippines had recorded 6,981 coronavirus infections and 462 deaths. Of these cases 78 were police officers, three of whom died, the Philippine National Police said on Wednesday.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.