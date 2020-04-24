Coronavirus: Plan to isolate airport arrivals in hotel gets off to rocky start in Hong Kong with complaints of poor logistics, lax security

Hong Kong's latest plan to isolate airport arrivals in a hotel pending their Covid-19 test results has gotten off to a rocky start with complaints of poor logistics, lax security, insufficient protective gear and a hungry guest forced to eat out of a lunchbox left in the corridor.

Health authorities admitted to teething difficulties and promised better communication and coordination, but did not disclose how long the hotel arrangement would last.

The Regal Oriental Hotel in Kowloon City received its first batch of 286 airport arrivals on Wednesday, after the government turned the establishment into a temporary overnight holding centre for asymptomatic returnees landing in the afternoon or evening.

Deep-throat saliva samples from the group were tested and on Thursday, all results were negative, meaning the guests could leave and serve their 14-day quarantine from home.

The scheme comes as city officials turned their sights on a long-term containment strategy, with Hong Kong recording two imported coronavirus infections on Thursday.

But the plan quickly descended into chaos on its first day. One hotel worker, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the Post that she bumped into guests after she was assured there would not be direct contact.

"We were delivering meals and leaving them out in the corridor for guests to come out and take them, as a group of passengers who just checked in came out of a lift. So, there was close contact in the corridor," the staff member said.

Security guards were not present on all floors to ensure self-isolating guests did not breach quarantine orders and leave their rooms, contrary to previous assurances by the hotel, according to another worker.

A cleaner responsible for room disinfection after guests had left said she was only given a mask and "loose-fitting" goggles, with no gloves or protective gown.

She said she was still worried even though she only had to clean rooms where guests who had tested negative stayed. "There were incidents of false negatives before, so you can never be sure."

A returnee from Canada surnamed Chan was also unhappy with the arrangements, saying he only had a croissant at 9am and was given nothing until he was allowed to check out at about 3pm.

"I rang the hotel staff for two hours and was not given any lunch," he said. "I was so hungry that I ended up eating the untouched lunchbox outside the room opposite mine."

A hotel worker said manpower was stretched as only four people worked on the morning shift and four on the afternoon one to prepare and deliver food to the hundreds of guests.

Undersecretary for Food and Health Dr Chui Tak-yi admitted to initial problems at a daily press conference on Thursday. "Since the practice only started yesterday, there may be some teething problems."

He pledged to improve logistics and communication, and said the continuation of the programme would depend on "risk assessments".

Alex Tsui, chairman of the Hong Kong Hotel Employees Union, said the episode highlighted the need for stronger protection of hospitality workers on the front lines of the Covid-19 battle and demanded that the disease be included as an occupational hazard.

"We need to protect workers from possible work-related infections," he said.

The Regal Oriental Hotel said the Department of Health was responsible for security arrangements and had provided "qualified equipment".

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.