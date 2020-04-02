Coronavirus: Private sector doctors cross picket lines to help at public hospitals

Amid a strike by health care workers demanding the border be closed, about 135 private sector doctors helped at public hospitals in Hong Kong on Monday.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
Victor Ting
Christy Leung
South China Morning Post

Amid a manpower crunch worsened by a strike of Hong Kong health care workers, more than 135 doctors from the Association of Private Medical Specialists of Hong Kong, a local union representing about 1,200 private practitioners, agreed to cross picket lines on Monday, with some already beginning to treat patients at the city's public hospitals.

The news came as more than 300 current and retired officers from across Hong Kong's disciplined services offered to volunteer their personal time to aid in the city's battle with the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Anaesthesiologist Veronica Wai Yuk-chun was among the private health professionals reporting for duty at Alice Ho Miu Ling Nethersole Hospital in Tai Po on Monday. There, the first order of business was learning anti-coronavirus health protocols, including the six-step process necessary to put on protective gear - there are 10 to remove it.

"I don't see an acute staff shortage today at the hospital, but we all need to put our shoulders to the wheel at this critical time as we fight the battle against the epidemic," she said.

The veteran doctor also urged striking medical practitioners to rethink their industrial action.

"We doctors are held in high esteem and looked upon favourably by our fellow citizens and by medical professionals around the world. Let's not squander that hard-earned reputation," she said.

Jeffrey Pong Chiu-fai, an ophthalmologist and association council member, also volunteered to work despite his personal support for closing the border, a key demand by striking workers.

"I support their goal, but not their means of achieving it," he said. "I have weighed my options, and believe it's more important to care for patients and fulfil our roles as doctors."

He said the names of the doctors who had agreed to help out had been leaked, but said he was unaware of any harassment or doxxing so far.

Council member Dr Kenneth Fu Kam-fung, however, a urologist, had concerns about the scheme. He said some specialities worst hit by the strike, including internal medicine and accident and emergency doctors, would not necessarily have suitable counterparts available to step in.

"I'm not confident the Hospital Authority will assign us to the roles that most suit us, which is not an ideal situation," he said.

Meanwhile, a rush of volunteers from among the city's disciplined services have raised their hands to supplement manpower shortages amid the outbreak, including helping with temperature checks in crowded areas and setting up quarantine sites.

Mak Kam-fai, chairman of the Hong Kong Disciplined Services Volunteer Corps, which was established over the summer, said about 60 retired officers were in a group of more than 300 volunteers from across departments including the fire services, police force and prison authority.

"Although we cannot stand on the front line to fight the coronavirus, we can offer help to distribute surgical masks or supplies to the needy. When setting up a quarantine site, volunteers can assist in preparation or transport work," said Mak, a retired senior divisional officer of the fire service.

"Some of our officers have qualifications, such as in nursing, and can offer medical help. We can also help check people's body temperatures in heavy passenger flow areas, such as control points or main MTR stations."

Among the initial recruits was Cheng Yuk-leung, a retired chief officer at the Correctional Services Department. Cheng, who also has a nursing background, said as a Hongkonger and former member of the disciplined forces, he felt he needed to help without hesitation, even if that meant working in quarantine sites.

"It's a sense of responsibility for our society. As an enrolled nurse, I can offer more medical assistance, especially in the quarantine sites," Cheng said.

For the latest updates on the Wuhan virus, visit here.

This article was first published in the South China Morning Post.

