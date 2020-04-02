Coronavirus: Private sector doctors cross picket lines to help at public hospitals

Amid a manpower crunch worsened by a strike of Hong Kong health care workers, more than 135 doctors from the Association of Private Medical Specialists of Hong Kong, a local union representing about 1,200 private practitioners, agreed to cross picket lines on Monday, with some already beginning to treat patients at the city's public hospitals.

The news came as more than 300 current and retired officers from across Hong Kong's disciplined services offered to volunteer their personal time to aid in the city's battle with the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Anaesthesiologist Veronica Wai Yuk-chun was among the private health professionals reporting for duty at Alice Ho Miu Ling Nethersole Hospital in Tai Po on Monday. There, the first order of business was learning anti-coronavirus health protocols, including the six-step process necessary to put on protective gear - there are 10 to remove it.

"I don't see an acute staff shortage today at the hospital, but we all need to put our shoulders to the wheel at this critical time as we fight the battle against the epidemic," she said.

The veteran doctor also urged striking medical practitioners to rethink their industrial action.

"We doctors are held in high esteem and looked upon favourably by our fellow citizens and by medical professionals around the world. Let's not squander that hard-earned reputation," she said.

Jeffrey Pong Chiu-fai, an ophthalmologist and association council member, also volunteered to work despite his personal support for closing the border, a key demand by striking workers.

"I support their goal, but not their means of achieving it," he said. "I have weighed my options, and believe it's more important to care for patients and fulfil our roles as doctors."

He said the names of the doctors who had agreed to help out had been leaked, but said he was unaware of any harassment or doxxing so far.