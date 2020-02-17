Coronavirus: Thai female medical staff infected

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network

A Thai medical staffer was confirmed infected with Covid-19, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 34, the Department of Disease Control (DDC) reported on Saturday (Feb 15).

"The latest infected person is a female medical staff aged 35," director-general Dr Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai said. "She had previously taken care of infected patients and was on the monitored list. When she displayed symptoms such as fever and respiratory abnormality, she was immediately quarantined at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute."

Since medical staff are at higher risk as they must have been in contact with infected persons and sometimes are exposed to other kinds of diseases, the DDC has been closely monitoring their conditions around the clock.

"At present we have 24 more staff taking care of patients infected with Covid-19, none of whom has shown any symptoms and have tested negative for the virus," said Suwanchai. "As for the infected staffer, she lives alone and has not made any contact with other people recently."

The director-general also added that today another infected patient was discharged as she had fully recovered. "A female Chinese tourist aged 56 went home today," he said. "This brings the number of confirmed infected people currently under hospital care to 20, while 14 have recovered and been released."

"The Chinese authority reported yesterday [Friday Feb 14] that as of Feb 11 up to 1,716 Chinese medical staff were infected with the virus, or 3.8 per cent of total infected cases. Of the total, six had died, or 0.4 per cent of the total Covid-19 death toll," said Suwanchai.

"The Ministry of Public Health therefore would like to insist that all medical staff in both the government and private sectors to strictly follow the virus prevention and control measures and use appropriate protective equipment when interacting with patients."

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

More about
Thailand coronavirus Wuhan virus Outbreaks and Epidemics

TRENDING

Singtel to phase out Singtel WiFi service by April 1 2020
Singtel to phase out Singtel WiFi service by April 1 2020
SIA apologises to Suites passenger who found screw in soup
SIA apologises to Suites passenger who found screw in soup
Remember her? Former Singapore actress Zheng Wanling pops up on Instagram with daughter
Remember her? Former Singapore actress Zheng Wanling pops up on Instagram with daughter
Fed up AirAsia flight attendant shares tips on how to properly use the airplane toilet
Fed up AirAsia flight attendant shares tips on how to properly use the airplane toilet
Carousell user loses $750 to face mask scammer, offers $3,000 to anyone who can track him down
Carousell user loses $750 to face mask scammer, offers $3,000 to anyone who can track him down
My relationship with Zhu Houren is a &#039;trademark&#039;, says son Joel Choo
My relationship with Zhu Houren is a 'trademark', says son Joel Choo
Teens are tripping their friends for likes on TikTok Skullbreaker challenge
Teens are tripping their friends for likes on TikTok Skullbreaker challenge
Coronavirus: Under S&#039;pore&#039;s new Stay-Home Notice, all returning from China not allowed to leave home for 14 days
Coronavirus: Under S'pore's new Stay-Home Notice, all returning from China not allowed to leave home for 14 days
Singapore battles coronavirus with song and dance. Here&#039;s how the Internet reacted
Singapore battles coronavirus with song and dance. Here's how the Internet reacted
Cost of living in Singapore (2020): Is your salary really enough?
Cost of living in Singapore (2020): Is your salary really enough?
&#039;We&#039;ve found a record&#039;: Bali Health Agency locates hotel where infected Chinese tourist stayed
'We've found a record': Bali Health Agency locates hotel where infected Chinese tourist stayed
Beauty tips from birthday girl Jesseca Liu to look 30 when you&#039;re in your 40s
Beauty tips from birthday girl Jesseca Liu to look 30 when you're in your 40s

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Return of McGriddles, free meals for nurses at Pek Kio Market &amp; other deals this week
Return of McGriddles, free meals for nurses at Pek Kio Market & other deals this week
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
The &#039;big&#039; dengue outbreak that could infect more Singaporeans than the coronavirus
The 'big' dengue outbreak that could infect more Singaporeans than the coronavirus
A Singaporean&#039;s cheatsheet to closing time discounts
A Singaporean's cheatsheet to closing time discounts

Home Works

What you need to know about kitchen lighting
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Singapore&#039;s most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
Singapore's most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
Unverified messages: To share or not to share?
Unverified messages: To share or not to share?
&#039;How to spread Wuhan&#039;: Police identify youths in supermarket video prank
'How to spread Wuhan': Police identify youths in supermarket video prank
Filipino man wins Valentine&#039;s Day with anti-coronavirus bouquet
Filipino man wins Valentine's Day with anti-coronavirus bouquet

SERVICES