Coronavirus threat sees Hong Kong religious ceremony cancelled for first time in more than 100 years

A traditional religious ceremony intended to be part of Hong Kong's watered-down bun festival on Thursday has been called off for the first time in more than a century.

The last-minute decision was made because of the social-distancing measures in place over the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual Cheung Chau Bun Festival, which serves to dispel disasters and pray for peace, had already been reduced with the cancellation of its signature Piu Sik or floating colours parade, and bun-scrambling contest.

The Covid-19 outbreak has dampened public interest in the festival, with the number of visitors travelling between Central and the outlying island down 42 per cent from last year, to about 19,000 from 8am to 5pm, according to New World First Ferry Services.

Police and organisers could not come to an agreement on the social-distancing rules over the Bun Festival’s iconic religious ceremony. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Those who did come, however, did not appear too concerned about the virus. Some could be seen enjoying fishballs and drinks with their masks off, while others ventured around the island in groups larger than four, defying the ban on public gatherings greater than that size.

But about 30 minutes before the ritual parade for "sending gods" was expected to start at 10am, Yung Chi-ming, the Cheung Chau Bun Festival committee chairman, announced the ritual would be cancelled, saying his team could not reach a consensus with police.

Yung said that even though they proposed to have participants walk in groups of four, 1.5 metres apart, officers would not let them proceed.

"I feel sad, upset, regretful," he said. "In the end we can't finish this event … I am worried about the safety and health of Cheung Chau residents."

Traditionally, the parade team would have held statues of gods and walked along main streets on the island as part of the ritual to ward off any plagues.

Yung, who has been the chairman for some 20 years, said the committee did not want people to be fined by officers, and it was regrettable that the ceremony could not be completed even though his team had made lots of revisions.

On Thursday afternoon, small groups of people tried to carry out the ritual on a lesser scale. They walked along the streets with statues of gods placed on two small carts, playing traditional Chinese music along the way.

In previous years, tens of thousands of people have celebrated the annual festival. A highlight was the Piu Sik parade, a traditional Taoist ritual featuring children dressed in colourful costumes and balanced on platforms carried around the island in the belief it would ward off wandering evil spirits.

Some children would dress up as political figures of the day, in reference to hot topics in current affairs. Revellers usually stayed late to watch the bun-scrambling contest, in which competitors climb tall towers to grab the food at the top, symbolising good health and fortune.

But this year, all these have been cancelled because of the pandemic.

Most activities at this year’s Bun Festival were banned under the social-distancing laws. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

To prevent the spread of the virus, the Home Affairs Bureau had appealed to the public to avoid going to Cheung Chau, while police chief Chris Tang Ping-keung inspected the island on Thursday morning.

Born in Cheung Chau, retiree Chung Kwok-hing, 75, travelled from Sha Tin to the island to witness the annual event, which he said was far quieter than in previous years.

"The cancellation was unfortunate. But there is no choice. Everyone does not want to see this, due to the pandemic," Chung said.

He believed the Piu Sik parade, had it not been scrapped, would have mocked the political rivalry of the pro-democracy and pro-establishment camps.

Though the "sending gods" parade was cancelled, Chung felt police officers had already relaxed their enforcement, because he saw a group of more than 10 people moving the statues of gods back to the temple.

Dylan Yip, 32, was visiting for the first time and said he was disappointed to learn key events had been cancelled.

Yip, who works in the property management sector, said he booked accommodation for a holiday with his wife and daughter a month ahead of time, only to later discover the bun-scrambling contest was not happening.

"There is nothing left to see," Yip said.

In the afternoon, businesses selling the signature Ping An buns, believed to bring peace and safety, attracted small queues at times.

Kwok Yu-chuen, 57, who has sold buns for some 30 years, said there had been more people than he expected. He initially planned to sell up to 8,000 buns for the whole day, and had sold between 3,000 and 4,000 by around midday.

Still, his sales in the morning were half that of the same period last year, he said.

Residents said Cheung Chau was far quieter this year than at previous festivals. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Banking on the popularity of the buns, Karen Wong's souvenir shop drew some attention by selling key chains that came with a tiny bun model, and messages wishing people good health.

Wong said there were even fewer people than on normal weekends, but the key chains were the most popular among customers during the pandemic.

"Even Cheung Chau residents bought a key chain for their friends who work as medical staff," she said.

The festival organiser expected the event would draw more than 10,000 people to the island on Thursday, much lower than last year's turnout of between 50,000 and 60,000.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.