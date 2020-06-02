Coronavirus: Why won't Carrie Lam shut Hong Kong's border with mainland China?

As more countries ban visitors from mainland China, Hong Kong's government has stuck by its determination to only curb the cross-border flow of people, and not shut checkpoints completely.

In the face of mounting opposition and increasing calls from across the political divide, Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor has repeatedly dismissed demands for a full border closure, citing logistical and business reasons, and arguing it would be mostly Hongkongers who commute that would suffer.

But transport and public policy experts dispute this, and have argued Lam's decision was political, not based on necessity and feasibility.

And one social administration expert said leaving just a handful of border crossings open risked making the coronavirus outbreak worse, by forcing people to crowd together before entering Hong Kong.

The government's refusal to impose a full shutdown, in part to protect the flow of goods and vital supplies, was also called a "complete con" by a senior figure in the city's logistics industry.

The novel coronavirus, which originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, has infected 18 people in Hong Kong, which confirmed its first fatality on Tuesday.

It has also killed almost 500 people in mainland China, and infected more than 24,000 people worldwide.

Thousands of medical workers from Hospital Authority Employees Alliance, a newly formed group emerging from the city's anti-government protest movement, ramped up the pressure on Wednesday for a third day of a strike action aimed at forcing Lam to close all border crossings with the mainland.

But the government has stuck to its strategy of drastically reducing rather than stopping the cross-border flow of people, as well as mitigation measures such as closing schools for more than a month, and advising people to work from home.

On Monday, Lam shut all border crossings, except for the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, Shenzhen Bay Port, the international airport, and the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal.

Among those closed were major land and sea crossings including the Lo Wu and Lok Ma Chau checkpoints, and the Hong Kong-Macau Ferry Terminal, which together accounted for about 60 per cent of cross-border passenger traffic in 2018.