Corpse flower alive and kicking at Bogor Botanical Gardens

A rare corpse flower was reported as blooming at Bogor Botanical Gardens' Plant Conservation Research Center (PKT) in Bogor, West Java, on Saturday.

The flower, the Indonesian name of which - bunga bangkai - translates into English as "carcass flower", is 1.94 meters tall and has a diameter of 1 m. It is estimated to wither in the next few days.

The Indonesian Institute of Sciences (LIPI), which runs the Bogor Botanical Gardens, reportedly obtained the tuber of the giant flower through a collaboration with the Liwa Botanical Gardens in Lampung.

Bogor Mayor Bima Arya, who joined a group that witnessed the blooming on Saturday, said the corpse flower as well as the parasitic flowering plant Rafflesia, were two gems of the gardens.

"The Bogor Botanical Gardens serve not only as a centre of research, conservation and education but also a recreational spot," Bima said, adding that not many cities in the world had such a place.

Though Rafflesia is also locally known as bunga bangkai for its pungent smell, the two plants are different.

The corpse flower (Amorphophallus titanium) is a rare species that can only be found in the jungles of Sumatra. A plant of the Araceae family, the giant flower boasts a giant tuber as well, which can weigh up to 117 kilograms.

The Bogor Botanical Gardens currently have two old tubers and four young tubers of the species, the latter of which are around seven years old.