Couple in Taiwan probed by police after having sex on museum rooftop

A couple ran foul of the law after a video of them having sex on the rooftop of the Tainan Art Museum in Taiwan went viral.

China Press reported police have taken a statement from the man while the woman, from the northern part of the country, will also be questioned.

Both are being investigated for indecent exposure.

The video showed the couple wearing face masks while engaging in sexual acts.

"Facebook users poked fun at the footage, saying it was "a new living art piece," while some were "surprised that an art museum was able to make visitors sexually aroused".