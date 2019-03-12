Court denies Ghosn's request to attend Nissan board meeting

The Japan News/Asia News Network
Mar 12, 2019

The Tokyo District Court denied the request of Carlos Ghosn, former Nissan Motor Co. chairman, to attend the company's board meeting scheduled for Tuesday, sources said Monday.

Ghosn, who has been indicted by prosecutors on charges including aggravated breach of trust in violation of the Companies Law, was released on bail on March 6. He wished to attend the meeting, but the bail conditions require having the court's permission, so his attorney lodged the request on Friday.

Meanwhile, Nissan, French automaker Renault SA and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. said they will hold a joint press conference on Tuesday afternoon after the board meeting, likely to talk about their alliance. In addition to Nissan President and CEO Hiroto Saikawa and Mitsubishi Chairman and CEO Osamu Masuko, Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard and CEO Thierry Bollore will also attend the conference, according to the companies.

