Court orders protesters to be removed from Hong Kong airport after police clashes

Defiant anti-government protesters brought unprecedented violence to Hong Kong International Airport on Tuesday night, clashing with riot police after severely disrupting flights, even as officials secured an injunction order against those occupying the terminal building.

A source confirmed that the Airport Authority, represented by senior counsel Benjamin Yu, was granted the injunction by a judge late on Tuesday night.

It was not immediately clear what the scope of the injunction to remove the protesters would be or how it would be enforced, but technically, the order would become effective once it was posted in a public area at the airport.

The late-night chaos came after belligerent protesters spent hours detaining and assaulting a young man they claimed was an undercover agent from mainland China at the check-in area in the departure hall.

He was seen later with his hands secured with cable ties and surrounded by protesters, who would not let paramedics take him away at around 10pm after he lost consciousness.

The man earlier told media he was from Shenzhen and went to the airport to see off friends. He denied that he was a public security officer.

It was another hour before he was taken away in an ambulance, but there was more trouble outside the terminal as protesters turned on police who were there initially to help the ambulance leave.

Police vehicles were attacked and windows smashed.

A small contingent of fully equipped riot police and elite officers from the Special Tactical Squad fought off the protesters, using pepper spray and batons.

Police were seen rushing into the terminal and subduing some protesters, and injuries were reported on both sides. At one point a police officer was seen drawing his gun and pointing it at his attackers.