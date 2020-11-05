Covid-19: 5 new cases reported in Thailand as authorities warn people to avoid social gatherings

Thailand maintained its trend of single-digit new cases as five more people tested positive for Covid-19 while there were no deaths over a 24-hour period, Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said on Sunday (May 10).

The total number of Covid-19 patients increased to 3,009.

Of the new cases, two had close contacts with previous cases - a 44-year-old woman in Bangkok and an 80-year-old man in Narathiwat.

The other three cases are people who returned from overseas and underwent state quarantine - a 41-year-old woman who returned on May 2 from the United Arab Emirates, while two male students aged 26 and 27 had returned on May 7 from Pakistan.

Meanwhile, seven people have fully recovered and returned home while patient recovery percentage is 92.8.

As of May 10, the total number of confirmed cases in the country stood at 3,009 - 159 are under treatment, 2,794 have recovered and been discharged, and there have been 56 deaths.

Globally, confirmed cases have passed 4 million with around 279,000 deaths.

There are four new cases in Phuket, which will be reported as confirmed cases on Monday as labs confirmed the results just before the Sunday morning press conference.

There is a little concern about some 10,000 people travelling from Phuket to their hometown.

Samut Sakhon has joined the list of provinces without any new case in the last 28 days.

Dr Taweesin cited South Korea's experience of new cases being reported after hanging out in a club, and said that people need to be guarded and suspend gatherings for drinking as drinkers would not be wearing a mask.

He also said that targeted group tests or mass tests were showing good results.

He added that the trial reopening of department stores will be confirmed on May 15.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.