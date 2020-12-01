Covid-19 figures keep getting worse, says Jokowi

President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has once again reminded the public of the risks of Covid-19 infection, after the national active case rate reached 13.41 per cent, up by nearly 1 percentage point from last week.

The rate of active cases is calculated by subtracting the number of Covid-19 recoveries and deaths from the number of confirmed cases. The statistic represents the number of cases still considered to be infectious.

“Let us all be more careful because as per Nov 29, our active case rate has increased to 13.41 percent,” Jokowi said during his opening speech of a Cabinet meeting in Jakarta on Monday as quoted by kompas.com.

Indonesia’s active case rate last week was 12.78 per cent. Its recovery rate has decreased to 83.44 per cent from 84.03 last week, suggesting that the country was unable to properly handle the pandemic, Jokowi said.

“These [figures] have gotten worse because we saw more new confirmed cases [this week] compared to the previous weeks.”

The President specifically pointed at Jakarta and Central Java as the provinces that had recorded the highest new confirmed cases recently. On Nov 21, Jakarta saw 1,579 new cases in a single day, while Central Java recorded 1,362 cases only on Nov 13.

Jokowi once again ordered regional leaders to step up their Covid-19 handling efforts to curb the further spread of the disease.

“It is a regional leader’s duty to protect their citizens, and people’s safety is a top priority.”

As of Monday, Indonesia has recorded 538,883 Covid-19 cases, including 450,518 recoveries and 16,945 fatalities.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Indonesia logged yet another daily record in coronavirus infections and fatalities, with the national Covid-19 task force confirming 5,828 new cases and 169 new deaths over the past 24 hours.

The country had broken its previous daily case record on Wednesday with 5,534 new cases. Meanwhile, the previous high for deaths in a day was on Sept 22, when the country reported 160 new fatalities.

Jakarta still has the most cases on a regional level with 1,436 new infections, followed by Central Java with 963, West Java with 699, East Java with 428 and Banten with 191 new cases.

Outside Java, Riau and West Sumatra recorded 261 and 239 new cases, respectively, while East Kalimantan recorded 165, Lampung 157 and North, South and Southeast Sulawesi respectively logged 152, 141 and 102 new cases, respectively.

