Covid-19: Indonesia posts highest daily death toll yet with 139 fatalities

The Health Ministry announced 139 more Covid-19 deaths on Wednesday, by far the highest one-day death toll linked to the contagious disease in Indonesia.

Central Java reported the highest number of fatalities on Wednesday with 70 deaths. East Java followed with 35 deaths, bringing the total number of Covid-19 deaths in the province to 1,496, the highest among all provinces.

Meanwhile, North Sumatra and Jakarta reported seven and five new deaths, respectively.

The previous highest daily record was recorded on Sunday, when the country recorded 127 fatalities - the first time that a one-day death toll had surpassed 100 since March - amid an increasing number of Covid-19 deaths in the past week.

From July 15 to Wednesday, Indonesia recorded approximately 95 Covid-19 deaths per day, higher than its daily fatality average of 69 deaths per day in the previous week, according to data compiled by The Jakarta Post.

With the latest death toll, the archipelago has recorded a total of 4,459 deaths linked to the disease.

Indonesia also recorded 1,882 new confirmed Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of infections nationwide to 91,751. The total number of recovered patients has increased to 50,255.

Despite the government now counting the death of probable cases as Covid-19 deaths, the Wednesday report still did not specify whether the latest official death count included both the deaths of probable and confirmed Covid-19 cases.

The government also no longer holds daily official briefings to update the Covid-19 situation as usually carried out by former Covid-19 spokesperson Achmad Yurianto.

The newly appointed spokesperson of the National Covid-19 Task Force, Wiku Adisasmito, will only disseminate a weekly press briefing. Daily Covid-19 reports, meanwhile, can be accessed by the public on covid19.co.id.

