Covid-19: Indonesia records highest daily death toll as restrictions eased

The Health Ministry announced 64 more deaths from Covid-19, making it the highest daily spike in fatalities so far as the government has started to ease restrictions in a bid to embrace the so-called "new normal" phase.

Speaking in Monday's press conference, the ministry's disease control and prevention director general, Achmad Yurianto, also reported 1,017 new cases of Covid-19.

"We have found 1,017 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total to 39,294 people. The number of fatalities has increased by 64 people to 2,198," Yurianto said.

He also said that 592 people had recovered from the disease. "The total number of recoveries as of now is 15,123 people."

Central Java and East Java reported the highest number of Covid-19 fatalities with 17 and 16 cases respectively. East Java recorded the highest number of new cases with 270 followed by Jakarta with 142 new cases and Central Java with 116 new cases.

Jakarta and several regions in East Java have begun easing restrictions as they are stepping into a transition period following a previous announcement that the large-scale social restrictions (PSBB) would end in the near future.

