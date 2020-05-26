Covid-19: Indonesian Health Minister issues 'new normal' guidelines for workplaces

Health Minister Terawan Agus Putranto has issued new health protocols for workplaces to usher in the so-called “new normal” even as the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases continues to rise.

In a ministerial decree issued on Saturday, Terawan detailed how offices and manufacturers should operate during the large-scale social restrictions (PSBB).

Government Regulation (PP) No. 21/2020 requires all workplaces, except those in essential sectors, to be temporarily shut down in areas enacting the PSBB.

"However, it's impossible to impose restrictions on workplaces forever. We should keep the wheels of our economy running," Terawan said in a statement on the Health Ministry’s official website.

“That’s why workplaces must prepare to adapt to changes amid the Covid-19 situation, also known as the new normal.”

The ministerial decree requires company management to create task forces to curb the spread of the disease. They should also ensure cleanliness and hygiene at the workplace and increase the number of hand-washing facilities.

The decree also advises workplaces to do away with late-night shifts or at least only assign such shifts to workers under the age of 50.

Employees are required to maintain a safe physical distance at the workplace and wear masks. Their temperatures should also be checked daily. Companies are also advised to set aside a time for employees to exercise together – while adhering to physical distancing guidelines – before work starts.

"By implementing these guidelines, we hope to minimise the risk of Covid-19 transmission at the workplace," Terawan said.

The Health Ministry announced 479 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of infections nationwide to 22,750 with 1,391 fatalities.