Covid-19: Jobless Thai man, abandoned by wife, kills himself

In a suspected case of suicide, a man was found hanged from a tree in Chiang Mai province after the Covid-19 crisis left him jobless and his wife left him with their six-month-old child.

The man, identified as Thanakrit, lived in Mae On district, with the baby after his wife had left him. On May 31, he left his house without his purse and medicine. His father said Thanakrit told him he wanted to calm himself down.

He was found later hanged from a tree in a local forest. His phone, motorcycle and ID card were found at the scene.

The man is thought to have been dead for a week or longer, according to his physical condition.

His funeral was held on Friday (June 12) afternoon.