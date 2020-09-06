Covid-19 local transmission soars in Bali

The Bali provincial administration has reported an increasing number of local Covid-19 transmissions in the resort island recently, particularly in the four regencies of Badung, Denpasar, Klungkung and Tabanan.

A low level of awareness among residents about practicing health protocols was among the reasons for the growing number of cases, Bali Governor I Wayan Koster said.

He said that out of 25 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Bali on Sunday, 24 were local transmissions with only one identified as an imported case.

"We have to be more cautious in the future to prevent further spread of Covid-19 in Bali," he said on Monday as quoted by kompas.com.

According to the government's official count, Bali reported 12 new confirmed cases on Monday - bringing the total number of infections to 594. The number of fatalities stands at five.

In response to the increasing number of cases, Koster has banned activities involving large groups of people, including traditional and religious activities. He has also ordered tourist sites to remain closed during the ongoing outbreak.

On June 1, Badung Tourism Agency opened access to two beaches in the regency, namely Canggu Beach and Labuan Sait Beach, for foreign surfers. Koster, however, revoked the decision the following day.

"We had ordered the closure of tourist attractions through a circular letter and we have not reopened them yet," he underlined.

Despite the official ban, locals and foreign tourists continued to flock to the shore in Canggu last week.

Tribunnews.com reported that some tourists were seen surfing and playing in the water at Batu Bolong beach in Canggu on Thursday with many of them not wearing face masks or practicing physical distancing.

Local officials said the beach remained closed to the public, however, they admitted that they faced difficulties in overseeing visitors as there were many access roads to the location.

