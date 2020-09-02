Covid-19 situation in Indonesia 'under control', Jokowi says

President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo claimed on Tuesday that Covid-19 mitigation in Indonesia has remained relatively “under control” compared to several other countries around the globe.

“Compared to other countries, Indonesia remains under control. It needs to be maintained. Covid-19 mitigation is still at a point where it’s under control,” Jokowi said during a meeting at the Bogor Palace in West Java on Tuesday. The meeting was livestreamed on the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube channel.

The President, however, did not specify which foreign countries he was referring to in his statement.

He went on to say that Indonesia’s controlled mitigation of the ongoing pandemic was reflected in the rate of recoveries and active cases in the country.

Throughout August, the recovery rate in Indonesia reached 72.1 per cent, higher than the global average of 69 per cent, he said.

The country’s rate of active cases stood at 23.69 per cent, lower than the global average of 27 per cent, he added.

However, the country’s 4.2 per cent mortality rate is higher than the global average, which stands at 3.63, according to Jokowi.

“Although we have reduced our fatality rate from 7.83 per cent in April to 4.2 per cent this month, we still have to do our work and further reduce it,” he said.

Jokowi then called on every regional head across the archipelago to live up to their commitment to Covid-19 mitigation in their respective communities, claiming that public resilience was a key element prior to vaccination.

“We need to improve our resilience, our endurance, until every citizen has been vaccinated,” he said.

On Tuesday, the Health Ministry announced 2,775 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections nationwide to 177,571. According to data released by the ministry, 88 more people have died from the disease, bringing the death toll to 7,505.

