Covid-19: Thailand reports 1 death, 2 new cases in 24 hours

Thailand reported one death and two new confirmed cases over a 24-hour period, Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), said today (May 25).

The number of Covid-19 patients has now increased to 3,042.

The two new cases are a 46-year-old Chinese woman and a 55-year-old masseuse, who returned from Russia. Both didn't initially show any symptoms.

Meanwhile, a 68-year-old female who had end-stage renal disease, diabetes and hypertension died of respiratory failure at Chumphon hospital.

She had been in close contact with a previous patient and was confirmed to be infected with Covid-19 on April 14. She died of septicemia, which causes acute myocardial infarction, on May 24.

Seven people have fully recovered and returned home in the past 24 hours.

Of the confirmed 3,042 cases, 57 are under treatment, 2,928 have recovered and been discharged, and 57 have died.

Globally, the number of Covid-19 cases has passed 5.4 million, while 340,000 have died.

