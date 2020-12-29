Covid death confirmed from Thai gambling den

Deputy Health Minister Satit Pituthecha has confirmed the fresh outbreak of Covid-19 has claimed its first life, pushing Thailand’s death toll up to 61.

A 45-year-old man with heart disease had succumbed to the virus at Rayong Hospital, said Satit on Facebook. The victim was a guard at the illegal gambling den thought to be at the centre of the outbreak in the eastern province.

The man was tested on Sunday and developed severe breathing problems on Monday. He was rushed to hospital by a friend but stopped breathing on the way. Doctors performed CPR for 30 minutes but were unable to revive him.

The victim had a record of ischemic heart disease, stroke and diabetes, according to Satit.

