Criminal who escaped Thai prison dressed as guard arrested

A prisoner who had disguised himself as a prison guard to escape from Phetchabun Provincial Prison on Thursday was captured later the same day from an abandoned house in Muang district.

Police at Muang Phetchabun Station on Thursday (Sept 17) arrested Wutthichai Dechasitthanwat, 35, who was serving a prison term after conviction in a burglary case. He reportedly has a long criminal record of similar offences.

According to the prison report, Wutthichai allegedly disguised himself in a prison guard’s clothes, wore a face mask and a hat before walking out the front gate, while security officers thought he was a fellow prison guard.

Witnesses reportedly alerted officials that they had seen a suspicious-looking man riding on a black Honda PCX motorcycle away from the prison. Police tracked the bike down to a corn plantation near an abandoned house, where they found Wutthichai hiding.