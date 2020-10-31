Cyclists attacked with acid in Indonesia

Three cyclists were attacked with acid by unidentified assailants while riding across Sleman regency, Yogyakarta, on Thursday morning.

The three acid attacks occurred separately at 6 am, 6.17am and 6.40 am local time.

One of the victims, identified as Della, said she was riding her bicycle alone on Jl. Palagan Tentara Pelajar in Ngaglik district, Sleman when an unidentified person riding a motorcycle sprayed liquid at her.

"I felt a burning sensation on my skin after I was sprayed by that unknown motorcycle rider," Della said on Friday as quoted by kompas.com.

Despite the burning sensation, she added that she did not sustain injuries from the attack. The liquid only damaged her pants.

Della went on to say that her friends, who were also attacked allegedly by the same perpetrator, had reported the incident to the police.

Sleman Police chief Adj. Comr. Deni Irwansyah said the force had received the report and would look into the incident. He also advised people not to ride bicycles alone.

Reports of crimes against bicyclists have increased recently as more people ride bicycles as their main means of transportation and for leisure.

In Jakarta, begal (street robbers) have been targeting cyclists on several major streets.

The police recorded at least seven robberies across the city throughout the week.