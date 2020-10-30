Daily roundup: 2 arrested after victim hands $1m in cash to Chinese official impersonator - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 2 women arrested after victim hands $1m in cash to scammer impersonating Chinese official

Thinking she was being investigated for a serious crime, a woman handed $1 million in cash to a female 'Chinese official' over the course of five days... » READ MORE

2. 'Just a manufactured product': G.E.M. recounts mental abuse by ex-label, wanted to leave suicide note

PHOTO: YouTube screengrab

Hong Kong singer G.E.M. might be one of the most well-known celebrities in Asia right now, but the road to fame hadn't been the smoothest journey for her... » READ MORE

3. Fatal Queensway accident: Passers-by yelled for 15-year-old victim to wake up

PHOTO: Google Maps

A 15-year-old boy died after he was knocked down by a car at a U-turn junction on Queensway on Tuesday evening (Oct 27), police confirmed... » READ MORE

4. You may be masking up but doing that alone is not enough to keep Covid-19 at bay

PHOTO: 123RF

Wearing a mask has to be combined with other precautions to compound its effects and ward off possible infections... » READ MORE