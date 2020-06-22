Daily roundup: 5 outrageously themed HDB flats - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 5 outrageously themed HDB flats that stood out from the crowd

Don’t want your home looking like a standard HDB flat? Choose an unconventional theme and stick to it religiously throughout your entire home’s design... » READ MORE

2. Otter family makes Istana their staycation spot

PHOTO: Facebook/ Lee Hsien Loong

Looks like our local otters have gotten even more bodacious during the Covid-19 pandemic. After making their presence felt in areas like KK Women's and Children's Hospital and Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, the four-legged critters have done what no Singapore resident ever did... » READ MORE

3. Men kick off phase 2 with brawl at Bukit Batok coffee shop, police investigating

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

Phase 2 of Singapore's safe reopening is off to a rocky start, after fights broke out at Holland Village and also at Bukit Batok.... » READ MORE

4. Can I book a hotel stay in Singapore during phase 2? Only if you meet these criteria

PHOTO: Facebook/Naumi Hotels

As restrictions ease in phase 2 of Singapore's reopening, a burning question on the minds of those who are in need of an escape after staying home for the last two months is, "Can I go for a hotel staycation now?"... » READ MORE