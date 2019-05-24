Daily roundup: Australian paedophile abused 5 boys in Singapore - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Australian paedophile abused five boys in Singapore, made videos

Boris Kunsevitsky, 53, abused more than 40 boys during the 16 years he worked in Singapore, often travelling to nearby countries for sex tourism... » READ MORE

2. Zhang Ziyi might not have acted in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon if not for Zhang Yimou

Photo: AFP

"Ang Lee initially placed my audition photos aside after receiving them. It was Zhang Yimou who called him. That phone call was priceless," Ziyi said... » READ MORE

3. Chinese man fractures arm after "princess carrying" girlfriend

Photo: 123RF.com

The intimate act left him with a fractured arm and dislocated elbow, a CT scan revealed... » READ MORE

4. Dad jailed 16 months for molesting teenage daughter

Photo: Pixabay

After being molested by her father while in bed, a 14-year-old girl was left feeling so "disturbed and embarrassed" that she did not dare tell anyone about it... » READ MORE