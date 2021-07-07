Daily roundup: Cringey Singapore fashion trends from 2010 that we hate ourselves for — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Geek shirts, Toms and moustache accessories: Cringey Singapore fashion trends from 2010 that we hate ourselves for

Back in 2010, 15-year-old me spent many long nights browsing through Carousell for a cheaper version of the highly-coveted Topshop geek shirt. Almost all my friends ... » READ MORE

2. Software engineer spent 5 months recreating detailed MRT map on printed circuit board with LED lights

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/cjx3711

With a combined interest in train system maps and printed circuit boards (PCB), one Singaporean software engineer miles away from home... » READ MORE

3. Groups of 5 allowed to dine in from July 12 as Covid-19 situation in Singapore improves

Restrictions could be eased further if the situation remains stable and at least half of the population has been fully vaccinated. PHOTO: The Straits Times file

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong announced on Wednesday (July 7) that wedding receptions for up to 250 will also be allowed... » READ MORE

4. Gong Yoo, Hyun Bin, Lee Min-ho: Their most romantic scenes in K-dramas to send your heart fluttering again

Hyun Bin (left) and Lee Min-ho. PHOTOS: tvN, Netflix

If you, like us, rewatch your favourite dramas again and again just to savour the achingly beautiful scenes once more... » READ MORE

