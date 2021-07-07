Daily roundup: Cringey Singapore fashion trends from 2010 that we hate ourselves for — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Geek shirts, Toms and moustache accessories: Cringey Singapore fashion trends from 2010 that we hate ourselves for
Back in 2010, 15-year-old me spent many long nights browsing through Carousell for a cheaper version of the highly-coveted Topshop geek shirt. Almost all my friends ... » READ MORE
2. Software engineer spent 5 months recreating detailed MRT map on printed circuit board with LED lights
With a combined interest in train system maps and printed circuit boards (PCB), one Singaporean software engineer miles away from home... » READ MORE
3. Groups of 5 allowed to dine in from July 12 as Covid-19 situation in Singapore improves
Finance Minister Lawrence Wong announced on Wednesday (July 7) that wedding receptions for up to 250 will also be allowed... » READ MORE
4. Gong Yoo, Hyun Bin, Lee Min-ho: Their most romantic scenes in K-dramas to send your heart fluttering again
If you, like us, rewatch your favourite dramas again and again just to savour the achingly beautiful scenes once more... » READ MORE
editor@asiaone.com