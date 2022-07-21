Daily roundup: Crystal Palace footballers try to name ingredients in iconic Singapore dishes — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Teriyaki sauce in chicken rice, soya milk in laksa? Crystal Palace footballers try (and fail) to name ingredients in iconic Singapore dishes

"It's really nice but I could not tell you what's in it," laughed Scott Banks... » READ MORE

2. 'Maybe I expected too much of him': Darren Lim on managing his worries about homebody son

Darren Lim pictured here with his wife Evelyn Tan, daughter Kristen and son Jairus.

PHOTO: Instagram/Darren Lim

Darren understands that Jarius is different from the more outgoing personalities that he and his other son Way have... » READ MORE

3. Man vomits blood and dies in sleep, leaving behind disabled mother with only $6 in bank account

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

For 22 years, Jenny Koh has been depending on her son to help her with her daily tasks and activities... » READ MORE

4. Crazy rich Singaporean: Hermes Birkin and Kelly bag lover Jamie Chua shows us her collection

Jamie Chua in her walk-in closet showing some of her collection of Hermes bags.

PHOTO: Instagram/@ec24m

Jamie is said to own the largest and most expensive collection of Hermes bags in the world... » READ MORE