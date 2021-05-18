Daily roundup: A first look at Jeanette Aw's new pastry shop - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. A first look at Jeanette Aw's new pastry shop
Behind the glass facade, there’s also what looks like a whimsical art piece of her with a scrumptious display of pastries and cake... » READ MORE
2. Cabby spotted eating in car boot after new Covid-19 rules kick in
The new rules left some taxi and private-hire drivers in an uncomfortable spot... » READ MORE
3. Just keep swimming: 23-year-old fish farm and other F&B businesses open up about their struggle to stay afloat
One would assume that businesses that survived last year's circuit breaker would be able to cope with the Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) restrictions with ease... » READ MORE
4. 'At least speak to us like we're human': TTSH healthcare workers say they have been refused by cab drivers, turned away by hotels
Reports of other TTSH healthcare workers being shunned by the public or having to move out of their homes have surfaced... » READ MORE