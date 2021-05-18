Daily roundup: A first look at Jeanette Aw's new pastry shop - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. A first look at Jeanette Aw's new pastry shop

Behind the glass facade, there’s also what looks like a whimsical art piece of her with a scrumptious display of pastries and cake... » READ MORE

2. Cabby spotted eating in car boot after new Covid-19 rules kick in

PHOTO: Facebook/Beh Chia Lor - Singapore Road

The new rules left some taxi and private-hire drivers in an uncomfortable spot... » READ MORE

3. Just keep swimming: 23-year-old fish farm and other F&B businesses open up about their struggle to stay afloat

PHOTO: Instagram/ahhuakelong

One would assume that businesses that survived last year's circuit breaker would be able to cope with the Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) restrictions with ease... » READ MORE

4. 'At least speak to us like we're human': TTSH healthcare workers say they have been refused by cab drivers, turned away by hotels

PHOTO: The Straits Times

Reports of other TTSH healthcare workers being shunned by the public or having to move out of their homes have surfaced... » READ MORE