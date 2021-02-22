Daily roundup: Hong Kong police pull over fleet of 45 high-powered sports cars over suspected street racing — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Hong Kong police pull over fleet of 45 high-powered sports cars over suspected street racing

Police on Sunday intercepted a fleet of 45 luxury sports cars including Ferraris, Lamborghinis and Porsches over suspected illegal racing on Hong Kong Island... » READ MORE

2. Fish Leong confirms break-up with 56-year-old boyfriend just 3 months after going public

PHOTO: Instagram/fishleong616

The split came as a surprise as Leong posted on social media several photos with the hashtag #HappyValentine'sDay on Feb 14... » READ MORE

3. 'I've never borrowed money from loan sharks': Over 20 delivery riders turn up at residents' doors in suspected harassment

PHOTO: Facebook/Nur'aqilah AZ

According to the 50-year-old, eight delivery riders had turned up at his door within a span of one hour on Saturday (Feb 20)... » READ MORE

4. '100% handmade': Ex-commando makes intricate miniatures that can pass off as the real deal

PHOTO: AsiaOne

His artwork includes the demolished National Theatre, his nostalgic two-room HDB rental home and his father-in-law's provision shop, which Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong highlighted on social media... » READ MORE

