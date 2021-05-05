Daily roundup: I tried upping my Instagram game with this TikTok iPhone camera hack and I looked like a BBQ potato chip — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. I tried upping my Instagram game with this TikTok iPhone camera hack and I looked like a BBQ potato chip

Thanks to the pandemic, many people have turned to video sharing platform TikTok to fight their lockdown blues... » READ MORE

2. Ex-Hong Kong singer Sarena Li dies aged 31 after 9-year battle with cancer

PHOTO: Instagram/ sarenali

After a debilitating nine-year fight with cancer, former Hong Kong singer Sarena Li died yesterday evening... » READ MORE

3. Indonesian woman sends poisoned satay to ex-boyfriend, ends up killing delivery man's son instead

Nani Aprilliani, 25, was arrested for the murder of a 10-year-old boy. Delivery man Bandiman shows a photo of his deceased son. PHOTO: Provided by the Yogyakarta police, Tribun Joga

A vengeful 25-year-old in Indonesia recently tried to kill her ex-boyfriend by sending poisoned food to him. While the cyanide-laced satay never reached him... » READ MORE

4. Video of woman confronting Muslims eating at hawker centre during Ramadan goes viral, sparks debate online

PHOTOS: Facebook screengrab

A video of a woman confronting a group of tudung-wearing women for eating in broad daylight, including non-halal food... » READ MORE