Daily roundup: Interest in ivermectin remains strong despite health warnings - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. A cure for Covid-19? Interest in ivermectin remains strong despite health warnings

Despite warnings from experts, unsubstantiated beliefs that ivermectin can cure Covid-19 still hold strong... » READ MORE

2. Fancy resort-style living on Caldecott Hill? Lee Hsien Yang is selling his bungalow for $16.8m

PHOTO: YouTube/Jackie Lee, The Straits Times file

If you've got a taste for resort-style living in the prime district of Thomson, there's a property for you at the right price... » READ MORE

3. Actor-turned-director Peter Ho shuns the safe path in his new HBO Asia drama series Who's By Your Side

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Whether it's in terms of the genre — there's horror thrown into the family drama — or the characterisation, the show tosses expectations out the window... » READ MORE

4. No joke: Man gets $1,700 sushi restaurant bill in Hong Kong after QR code prank

PHOTO: Facebook/Hung Chan

A sushi enthusiast shared a photo of his meal on Facebook, only to be pranked by netizens who ordered more food for him... » READ MORE