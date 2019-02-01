Daily roundup: Exclusive 2019 hongbaos that money can't buy (mostly) - and other top stories today

Daily roundup: Exclusive 2019 hongbaos that money can't buy (mostly) - and other top stories today
PHOTO: AsiaOne/Gary Goh
AsiaOne
Feb 01, 2019

1. Exclusive 2019 hongbaos that money can't buy (mostly)

We all want what we can't get. Even after a lifetime of receiving (and subsequently giving) red packets, some designs can still turn heads...» READ MORE  

2. Taiwan director Doze Niu charged with sexual assault

Photo: AFP

Acclaimed Taiwanese director Doze Niu has been charged with sexually assaulting a female crew member who was working on his latest film Pao Ma, prosecutors said Friday... » READ MORE

3. Surgeon said 'light duties' appropriate, sending worker back to work day after surgery for broken collarbone

Photo: The Straits Times

An orthopaedic surgeon appealed against his conviction of professional misconduct by a disciplinary tribunal for certifying a migrant worker fit for work the day after he had operated on him for a fractured collarbone... » READ MORE

4. How to avoid being basic at your next CNY gathering

So, to help solve your first world problems and get 'turnt' for the festivities, AsiaOne is here with a cheatsheet of Chinese New Year greetings that you can use to navigate those pesky conversations and show how 'woke' you are... » READ MORE

Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement