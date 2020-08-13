Daily roundup: Kim Soo-hyun dramas and movies to binge-watch - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Kim Soo-hyun dramas and movies to binge-watch after It's Okay To Not Be Okay

We all know Kim Soo-hyun as the versatile actor who can pull off any role, including one for his latest drama, It’s Okay To Not Be Okay. Need more doses of him? Here are some of his previous works that are worth binge-watching.... » READ MORE

2. Singapore heiress Kim Lim a single mum after splitting with husband of 3 years

PHOTO: Instagram/kimlimhl

Socialite Kim Lim has called it quits with her hubby Kho Bin Kai after three years of marriage..... » READ MORE

3. The camera zoom on Huawei's P40 Pro Plus is so good, it's scary

Barring its limitations with Google services, Huawei phones are unbeatable when it comes to their camera tech. And in spectacular fashion, the P40 Pro Plus leaps ahead of the competition.... » READ MORE

4. 25,000 free stays at Pan Pacific hotels for healthcare workers in Singapore

PHOTO: Pan Pacific

Pan Pacific Hotels Group is offering 25,000 free stays to honour healthcare workers in Singapore for their efforts against the Covid-19 pandemic.....» READ MORE