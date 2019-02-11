Daily roundup: Man who blasted music on MRT train threatens commuter after being asked to lower volume - and other top stories today

1. Man who blasted music on MRT train rages at commuter after being asked to lower volume: "I'll cut your penis!"

"Everyone was a bit irritated but nobody said anything until this young man approached the uncle and politely asked him to turn down the volume. "That's when things got a bit crazy... » READ MORE

2. Girl falls into panda enclosure in Sichuan, China

Footage of the incident showed one of the bears approaching the crying child as scores of people stood and watched... » READ MORE

3. Taxi driver allegedly quotes $85 for ride from Clarke Quay to Punggol and Yishun

Lee said that considering the time and the distance, he was expecting the fare to be about $55 to $60 because it was a "big cab". "I was curious why the driver quoted a flat rate instead of using the meter... » READ MORE

4. Toxic bacteria found on microplastics around Singapore's coastline

Toxic bacteria capable of causing coral bleaching and wound infections in humans have been found on microplastics picked up from... » READ MORE

