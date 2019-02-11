Daily roundup: Man who blasted music on MRT train threatens commuter after being asked to lower volume - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Man who blasted music on MRT train rages at commuter after being asked to lower volume: "I'll cut your penis!"

"Everyone was a bit irritated but nobody said anything until this young man approached the uncle and politely asked him to turn down the volume. "That's when things got a bit crazy... » READ MORE

2. Girl falls into panda enclosure in Sichuan, China

Photo: YouTube screengrab

Footage of the incident showed one of the bears approaching the crying child as scores of people stood and watched... » READ MORE

3. Taxi driver allegedly quotes $85 for ride from Clarke Quay to Punggol and Yishun

Photo: STOMP

Lee said that considering the time and the distance, he was expecting the fare to be about $55 to $60 because it was a "big cab". "I was curious why the driver quoted a flat rate instead of using the meter... » READ MORE

4. Toxic bacteria found on microplastics around Singapore's coastline

Photo: The Straits Times

Toxic bacteria capable of causing coral bleaching and wound infections in humans have been found on microplastics picked up from... » READ MORE