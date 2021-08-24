Daily roundup: Manhole flash fire sends bricks flying at Bukit Batok West carpark — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Manhole flash fire sends bricks flying as car enters multi-storey carpark in Bukit Batok West
A flash, flames, and bricks flying in the air — that was what a driver saw as he was about to enter a carpark...
2. 'We have never regretted having you': Mark Lee expresses as youngest child, who has rare health condition, turns 8
She still needs to go for regular check-ups and possibly take medication till her teenage years, when her immunity becomes stronger...
3. 'I was so creeped out': Woman makes police report alleging SDA stalked her
Ms Isabel said the SDA followed her during her lunch breaks and tried to strike up conversations with her...
4. Get 1-for-1 soft-serves for only $4.90 at Matcha Saro from now till Aug 26
Take your pick between matcha, hojicha, or have the best of both worlds in one cone with their mixed flavour...