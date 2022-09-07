Daily roundup: Most handsome in the world? These Singapore actors are nominated - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Most handsome in the world? These Singapore actors are nominated
Rumours circulated alleging that the handsome Hollywood icon Henry Cavill came in second place behind BTS' Kim Nam-joon... » READ MORE
2. Chicken rice for the soul? Jalan Besar hawker gives generous portions to cleaner
"$6.50 sounds a bit expensive," a netizen said... » READ MORE
3. Zoe Tay learns muay thai for new drama series Dark Angel, nearly falls ill
"For every month I film, I have about one or two off-days," Zoe shared... » READ MORE
4. Woman chopes parking lot in Malaysia for Singapore car, infuriates others
In the first video, a woman could be seen pacing around a car that was about to exit a parking lot... » READ MORE
editor@asiaone.com