Daily roundup: MP says 'right to disconnect' from work should be considered - and other top stories today

1. 'Right to disconnect' from work should be considered, says MP Melvin Yong

He urged the Government to consider a "right to disconnect" legislation, which allows employees to negotiate with their employers on answering work calls and emails outside of office hours... » READ MORE

2. Hong Kong actress Sharla Cheung still looking amazing at 52

PHOTOS: Weibo/张敏Cm, Baidu

She has been out of the public eye for a long time since she stopped acting, but that hasn't stopped Sharla Cheung from maintaining her looks... » READ MORE

3. 'We trusted her': Family says maid stole $1,500 from elderly woman in vegetative state

PHOTOS: Shin Min Daily News

The Indonesian domestic worker is being investigated for her suspected involvement in a case of dishonest misappropriation of property, police confirmed... » READ MORE

4. Parent claims daughter was discriminated at playground; netizens doubt racism was involved

PHOTO: Unsplash

A disheartened mother who witnessed her daughter getting bullied by other kids at a playground recently took to Instagram to air grievances over what she believed was an instance of racism... » READ MORE