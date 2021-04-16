Daily roundup: Parti Liyani seeks compensation from AGC for 'frivolous or vexatious' prosecution — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Parti Liyani seeks compensation from AGC for 'frivolous or vexatious' prosecution

Former domestic worker Parti Liyani, an Indonesian who was acquitted in a high-profile case last year of stealing from her then-employer, is making an unprecedented bid to seek compensation from... » READ MORE

2. CPF Special Account (SA) Shielding: How you can perform this retirement 'cheat code'

Pixabay

Here’s a guide for you pre-retirees, or for the young adults helping their parents manage their finances. We’ll touch on what the CPF SA Shielding hack is, why people do it and how... » READ MORE

3. Winner winner chicken dinner? People are queueing over 45 minutes for Winner's Fried Chicken - we tell you if it's worth it

AsiaOne

Malaysian cult favourite chain Winner's Fried Chicken officially opened its first outlet in Singapore on Wednesday (April 14) at Foodgle Hub in Bukit Merah, but be forewarned... » READ MORE

4. 25 residents self-evacuate from Upper Serangoon condo in recent string of fridge-related fires

Screengrab/Facebook

Apparently, this isn't the first time such an incident has happened in Riversails condominium. A fire broke out in... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com