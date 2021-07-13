Daily roundup: Police investigating cyclist filmed spitting on car at River Valley - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Cyclist caught on camera spitting on car at River Valley Road, police investigating
"We are in the midst of Covid-19 now, how can he go spit saliva to attack people?" said the passenger in the car... » READ MORE
2. Ex-Mediacorp actress Chris Tong's livestream suddenly interrupted by male flasher
They didn't suspect a thing when they granted a man's request to enter their livestream... » READ MORE
3. Boys and their toys: Family converts HDB common area into Nerf combat zone
This might bring back some nostalgia for those who had gone through urban operations training during National Service... » READ MORE
4. Erection cream for plumper lips and potatoes to remove pimples: Dangerous TikTok hacks you should not try at home
We have to admit — some of these do seem a little questionable... » READ MORE