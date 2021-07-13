Daily roundup: Police investigating cyclist filmed spitting on car at River Valley - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Cyclist caught on camera spitting on car at River Valley Road, police investigating

"We are in the midst of Covid-19 now, how can he go spit saliva to attack people?" said the passenger in the car... » READ MORE

2. Ex-Mediacorp actress Chris Tong's livestream suddenly interrupted by male flasher

PHOTOS: Instagram/tongbingyu, Facebook/Tong Bing Yu

They didn't suspect a thing when they granted a man's request to enter their livestream... » READ MORE

3. Boys and their toys: Family converts HDB common area into Nerf combat zone

PHOTO: Twitter/MunirRohani

This might bring back some nostalgia for those who had gone through urban operations training during National Service... » READ MORE

4. Erection cream for plumper lips and potatoes to remove pimples: Dangerous TikTok hacks you should not try at home

PHOTOS: TikTok/acerendulicc, TikTok/stopiteli

We have to admit — some of these do seem a little questionable... » READ MORE