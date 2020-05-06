Daily roundup: Preetipls says she's tired of being treated as the 'keeper of the Indian race' - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Preetipls says she's tired of being treated as the 'keeper of the Indian race'

From sharing links to vital resources to drowning out racist hashtags with K-pop fancams, the power of social media in spreading awareness of pertinent social issues is undeniable... » READ MORE

2. 'No heaven for orphans': Upin & Ipin character apologises after backlash over insensitive remarks

Fizi asks for forgiveness from Upin & Ipin for his careless remarks. Screengrab/YouTube/Les' Copaque Production

A character from Upin & Ipin has apologised after a controversial scene in a recent episode made him a trending topic on Malaysian and Indonesian social media... » READ MORE

3. Shake Shack to open 3rd outlet in Orchard Road in Q3 2020

Shake Shack Singapore

Shake Shack fans will soon be able to get their hands on their favourite burgers and milkshakes in town. The American burger joint will open their third outlet... » READ MORE

4. Mayday's Singapore concert in August postponed

Live Nation Singapore

Mayday fans, you'll have to wait a little longer to catch the band live in Singapore... » READ MORE