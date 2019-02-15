Daily roundup: Singaporeans hit by dating app leak, data of 6 million users for sale on dark web - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Singaporeans hit by dating app leak, data of 6 million users for sale on dark web

Millions of people looking for love received a rude Valentine's Day gift yesterday in the form of an e-mail from Coffee Meets Bagel (CMB). The users of the popular dating platform were informed that their account data may have been... » READ MORE

2. Fans get up close to Captain Marvel stars Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Gemma Chan at red carpet event in Singapore

Captain Marvel stars Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Gemma Chan, directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, and hosts Bobby Tonelli and Nikki Muller on stage in Singapore meeting fans and media outlets from all over the world.Photo: AsiaOne

During the nearly two-hour event, fans tried all means to stand out among the crowd in order to make Brie, Gemma and Samuel take notice -- and stand out they did... » READ MORE

3. Police officer taken off life support, husband vows to stay strong for their kids

Mr Indra Shaiful with his wife Salinah Mohamed in a family photo.Photo: Indra Shaiful

They were supposed to celebrate their wedding anniversary this month. But that will never happen after Madam Salinah Mohamed's husband and family decided to take her off life support... » READ MORE

4. Ex-cop with HIV had sex without telling partners about condition

Photo: Pixabay

A former SPF officer, who was infected with the HIV, had sex with two prostitutes but did not inform the women about his condition. Instead, he sent an e-mail to the Ministry of Health stating he had sex with a prostitute whom he suspected... » READ MORE