Daily roundup: Taiwan's 'Sleeping Beauty' influencer makes easy money on Twitch — and other top stories today

1. Taiwan's 'Sleeping Beauty' influencer makes easy money on Twitch

She was left astounded when she awoke to discover that around 11,000 Twitch users were watching her sleep... » READ MORE

2. Angmoh TikToker sends internet reeling with super authentic Singaporean accent

"Who say cannot ah! Your mader issit," she turned to the camera to ask with a full-on Singaporean attitude and accent... » READ MORE

3. 24-year-old gal pals open lok lok stall at Tai Seng because they miss JB

While the pair also run their own Instagram-based stores, they "knew nothing about starting a business"... » READ MORE

4. Actress Julie Tan opens up on mental health struggles, self-harming on TikTok

"So I would punish myself, I would bite my arms and slap myself. When I was younger, I used to cut myself, but due to work now I can't afford to have scars"... » READ MORE

