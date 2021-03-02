Daily roundup: Terence Cao charged with breaking Covid-19 rules at Jeffrey Xu’s birthday party — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Terence Cao charged with breaking Covid-19 rules at Jeffrey Xu’s birthday party

Veteran actor Terence Cao Guohui appeared in a district court on Tuesday (March 2) after he allegedly breached safe distancing rules at Mediacorp artiste Jeffrey Xu's birthday party last year. Cao is accused of... » READ MORE

2. 'No one was willing to help': Woman who helped collapsed man told off by passers-by for being nosy

PHOTO: Facebook/Lily Ng

A motionless body laid sprawled across the bus stop, but no one paid any heed to him. It wasn't until... » READ MORE

3. Homosexuality can be called a mental disorder, Chinese court rules; LGBT community disappointed

PHOTO: Reuters

A Chinese court has upheld a ruling that a textbook description of homosexuality as “a psychological disorder” was not a factual error but merely an... » READ MORE

4. McGriddles is back: Get free stickers and enjoy $3 McGriddles with Egg

PHOTO: McDonald's Singapore

McDonald's will also be bringing back their popular... » READ MORE

