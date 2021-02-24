Daily roundup: Thailand's first group of tourists arrives in Phuket — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Thailand's first group of tourists arrives in Phuket
Thailand’s first group of foreign tourists arrived in Phuket on Sunday (Feb 21) after undergoing Covid-19 tests...» READ MORE
2. Cop's wife admits starving maid to 24kg, torturing her to death
Prosecutors are seeking life imprisonment for Gaiyathiri Murugayan, 40, after she pleaded guilty to 28 charges, the most serious being one of culpable homicide...» READ MORE
3. Sad: Superstar JJ Lin sings at home during CNY but nobody cares
JJ can be seen holding a microphone and singing along emotively to a TV programme showing one of his own stage performances. However, his kin didn't seem to care...» READ MORE
4. Blackpink's Jennie and G-Dragon are dating: South Korean media
A close friend of the two stars reportedly told Dispatch: "A lot of people in YG noticed their relationship. Jennie's mother is also aware of it...» READ MORE
