Daily roundup: Thailand's first group of tourists arrives in Phuket — and other top stories today

1. Thailand's first group of tourists arrives in Phuket

Thailand’s first group of foreign tourists arrived in Phuket on Sunday (Feb 21) after undergoing Covid-19 tests...» READ MORE

2. Cop's wife admits starving maid to 24kg, torturing her to death

Gaiyathiri Murugayan being taken back to her home at Block 145 Bishan Street 11 by police for investigations on Aug 3, 2016. PHOTO: The Straits Times file

Prosecutors are seeking life imprisonment for Gaiyathiri Murugayan, 40, after she pleaded guilty to 28 charges, the most serious being one of culpable homicide...» READ MORE

3. Sad: Superstar JJ Lin sings at home during CNY but nobody cares

PHOTO: Screengrab from Weibo/ 林俊杰

JJ can be seen holding a microphone and singing along emotively to a TV programme showing one of his own stage performances. However, his kin didn't seem to care...» READ MORE

4. Blackpink's Jennie and G-Dragon are dating: South Korean media

PHOTO: Instagram/ jennierubyjane, xxxibgdrgn

A close friend of the two stars reportedly told Dispatch: "A lot of people in YG noticed their relationship. Jennie's mother is also aware of it...» READ MORE

