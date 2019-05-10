Daily roundup: Thank u, next: K-pop divorces that did more good than harm - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Thank u, next: K-pop divorces that did more good than harm

But for some idols, it seems that leaving might sometimes bring more good than harm... » READ MORE

2. Instagram official: Former Miss A member Jia is dating Arissa Cheo's brother Elroy

Photo: Instagram/Jia, Elroy Cheo

Elroy previously dated Taiwanese singer Elva Hsiao in 2014... » READ MORE

3. Joseph Chang's secretly married and a dad​​​​​​​

Photo: Weibo/Joseph Chang

Taiwanese heart-throb Joseph Chang's not only married, but he also has a five-month-old son... » READ MORE

4. Chinese spa customer calls police after her massage is live-streamed to half-naked man​​​​​​​

A woman said her spa treatment was live-streamed for more than 30 minutes.Photo: Weibo/Thepaper.cn

She said the phone was in video chat mode and a man, who was naked from the waist up, was on the other end... » READ MORE