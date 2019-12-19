Daily roundup: Woman films herself assaulting stroke-stricken husband in Indonesia - and other top stories today

PHOTO: YouTube screengrab
AsiaOne

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Woman films herself assaulting stroke-stricken husband in Indonesia

In the video, the 35-year-old can be seen hitting the helpless man with his walking stick while he was seated on the sofa...» READ MORE

2. Michelle Chia plays a psychopath in Mind's Eye, says the drama 'is scarier than I had thought'

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Kwok Kar Peng

Watching the five-minute trailer, the actors themselves were surprised at just how shockingly explicit the show is, especially by local TV standards..» READ MORE

3. Chicken rice served at wedding banquet takes social media by storm

Facebook/Dan Khoo

For the simple but unorthodox choice of including chicken rice as part of the catering option that day, a Malaysian YouTuber was absolutely elated...» READ MORE

4. What to do in JB this weekend: New Danga Bay mall, karaoke hotpot & other wet weather activities

PHOTO: Beletime Danga Bay Mall

If you're a little bored of our sunny island and find that you've run out of things to do, fret not, because we can always turn to our neighbouring country, or rather, city, that has much to offer....» READ MORE

More about
daily roundup

TRENDING

Hong Kong body-in-cement killers get 17 years each for manslaughter of Cheung Man-li
Hong Kong body-in-cement killers get 17 years each for manslaughter of Cheung Man-li
&#039;Young punk&#039; brazenly vapes on public bus
'Young punk' brazenly vapes on public bus
Gym memberships at Fitness First, True Fitness, Virgin Active, Pure Fitness &amp; Amore Fitness - worth it?
Gym memberships at Fitness First, True Fitness, Virgin Active, Pure Fitness & Amore Fitness - worth it?
Fake handyman steals cash register and equipment worth $10,000 in Sembawang
Fake handyman steals cash register and equipment worth $10,000 in Sembawang
Woman films herself assaulting stroke-stricken husband in Indonesia
Woman films herself assaulting stroke-stricken husband in Indonesia
Singapore man goes viral on Facebook by giving obligatory pre-flight photos a cheeky twist
Singapore man goes viral on Facebook by giving obligatory pre-flight photos a cheeky twist
Gojek driver kicks passengers off ride from Changi Airport over a $3 tip
Gojek driver kicks passengers off ride from Changi Airport over a $3 tip
Man who didn’t have enough coins for bus ride tried to shame a bus driver online. It backfired
Man who didn’t have enough coins for bus ride tried to shame a bus driver online. It backfired
Folks are starting to tinker with the viral KFC rice cooker recipe from Japan
Folks are starting to tinker with the viral KFC rice cooker recipe from Japan
Man sleeps in van for at least 9 hours after parking by roadside - despite attempts to wake him
Man sleeps in van for at least 9 hours after parking by roadside - despite attempts to wake him
What to do in JB this weekend: New Danga Bay mall, karaoke hotpot &amp; other wet weather activities
New Danga Bay mall opens in JB; karaoke hotpot & other wet weather activities for a weekend across the Causeway
China university expels 92 foreign students
China university expels 92 foreign students

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

5 fun and free activities in Singapore to get you into the Christmas mood this weekend
5 fun and free activities in Singapore to get you into the Christmas mood this weekend
10 reasons why you should change your job, even if you don&#039;t want to
10 reasons why you should change your job, even if you don't want to
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Upcoming EC, Condo launches in 2020 to consider if you are planning for a new home
Upcoming EC, Condo launches in 2020 to consider if you are planning for a new home

Home Works

HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring &amp; more
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring & more

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Sugar dating billboard ads in Kuala Lumpur anger Malaysians
Sugar dating billboard ads in Kuala Lumpur anger Malaysians
I don&#039;t want no scrubs: Indonesian sisters punished for bathing-on-wheels stunt
I don't want no scrubs: Indonesian sisters punished for bathing-on-wheels stunt
Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints

SERVICES