Daily roundup: Woman films herself assaulting stroke-stricken husband in Indonesia - and other top stories today

1. Woman films herself assaulting stroke-stricken husband in Indonesia

In the video, the 35-year-old can be seen hitting the helpless man with his walking stick while he was seated on the sofa...» READ MORE

2. Michelle Chia plays a psychopath in Mind's Eye, says the drama 'is scarier than I had thought'

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Kwok Kar Peng

Watching the five-minute trailer, the actors themselves were surprised at just how shockingly explicit the show is, especially by local TV standards..» READ MORE

3. Chicken rice served at wedding banquet takes social media by storm

Facebook/Dan Khoo

For the simple but unorthodox choice of including chicken rice as part of the catering option that day, a Malaysian YouTuber was absolutely elated...» READ MORE

4. What to do in JB this weekend: New Danga Bay mall, karaoke hotpot & other wet weather activities

PHOTO: Beletime Danga Bay Mall

If you're a little bored of our sunny island and find that you've run out of things to do, fret not, because we can always turn to our neighbouring country, or rather, city, that has much to offer....» READ MORE