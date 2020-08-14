Daily roundup: Xiaomi has just dropped a transparent OLED TV - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Xiaomi has just dropped a transparent OLED TV

The Chinese tech giant has just unveiled a see-through telly, the Mi TV LUX OLED Transparent Edition, as part of its 10th anniversary celebrations.... » READ MORE

2. Driven to tears? Sheng Siong employee chided in front of customers

PHOTO: Facebook/allsgstuff

A hapless Sheng Siong Supermarket cashier won some online sympathy after footage of her appearing to shed tears while getting an earful from another employee made its rounds on Facebook on Tuesday (August 11)...... » READ MORE

3. New Woodlands BTO project wows would-be buyers with rooftop gardens, terraces, and even a sky bridge

PHOTO: Facebook/SingaporeHDB

there appears to be one standout development that has gotten the most interest from netizens. On HDB's recent Facebook post, an artist's impression of the Woodlands BTO garnered more than 200 likes and over 700 shares.... » READ MORE

4. 'I didn't know how to face my parents': Carrie Wong cries talking about texting scandal with Ian Fang

PHOTO: Screengrab/meWATCH

No matter how strong a celebrity may appear in public, there would be someone or something that triggers their vulnerability. For Mediacorp actress Carrie Wong, that might be her parents......» READ MORE