Damage from Jakarta riots costing $44,400

Post-riot: City workers clean the area around Jl. MH Thamrin in Central Jakarta on Thursday following a riot on May 22. Several public facilities were damaged during a protest in front of the Elections Supervisory Agency building.

The Jakarta administration has suffered Rp 465 million (S$44,000) in losses because of public facilities damaged during the riots on Wednesday, Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan says.

Anies said the figure was the cost of repairing damaged public facilities. The biggest cost came from damaged roadside parks and road separators.

Still, he said that the figure was relatively small.

"Value-wise Rp 465 million is big, but in terms of its proportion of the city's projects the figure is not big," he said on Friday as reported by kompas.com.