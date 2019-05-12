Dangerous chemicals found in park, sparking probe into links with Hong Kong protesters

Police and firefighters remove hazardous items from Hong Kong Polytechnic University on November 28, 2019.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
Clifford Lo
South China Morning Post

Dozens of bottles containing dangerous chemicals, including highly corrosive acids, were discovered on Thursday at a country park in Tsuen Wan, prompting Hong Kong police to investigate if the substances had been stored there by anti-government protesters.

Emergency personnel were called in when the bottles, which contained chemicals such as sulphuric and nitric acid, were found at a hillside near a barbecue site off Shing Mun Road in Shing Mun Country Park just after 11am.

"Initial investigation showed about 50 bottles were seized at the hillside, and some of the bottles contained sulphuric acid," one police source said.

The source said the case was being investigated by the crime unit from the police headquarters, a department that has been handling protest-related crimes during the social unrest that has roiled the city since June.

Police collect evidence at Polytechnic University in Hung Hom on November 29, 2019. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Personnel from the police tactical unit were also deployed to scout the area and firefighters were on standby at the site.

As of midday on Thursday, the area was still cordoned off by police.

Meanwhile, police said on their Facebook page on Wednesday night that they had seized about 10,000 petrol bombs from Chinese University, Polytechnic University, and other colleges and their surroundings, along with a large number of chemicals, offensive weapons and raw materials for explosives.

Police and firefighters remove hazardous items from Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hung Hom on November 28, 2019. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

"Violence will not be condoned in any civilised society," police said in the post. "One should call a spade a spade. There's no room for grey areas. The police are making every effort to put an end to violence by enforcing the law."

After a 13-day siege of PolyU occupied by more than 1,000 protesters, police last Friday seized 4,296 petrol bombs, 671 bottles of chemicals and 622 pieces of weapons.

Some 810 people were arrested when leaving PolyU during the siege, while police took the details on a further 318 youngsters under the age of 18.

A source had earlier told the Post that about 20 types of chemicals were reported missing from PolyU in Hung Hom, including 2.5 litres of concentrated sulphuric acid; 1kg of sodium metal; a small amount of zinc cyanide; sodium arsenite; hydrochloric acid; and DDT.

Protesters also occupied Chinese University for five days earlier this month, during which they threw objects onto a nearby highway and railway tracks, and attacked police with petrol bombs and other weapons. Police returned with more than 1,000 rounds of tear gas during the clashes.

The occupiers fled on November 15.

Chinese University is said to have lost about 80 litres of concentrated nitric acid; 17.5 litres of concentrated sulphuric acid; and 2.5 litres of hexane.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post

More about
Hong Kong Hong Kong protests

TRENDING

Months of planning wasted after Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon disrupts multiple weddings
Months of planning wasted after Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon disrupts multiple weddings
SIA apologises for 17-hour flight delay that sparked man&#039;s viral Facebook rant
SIA apologises for 17-hour flight delay that sparked man's viral Facebook rant
Toddler falls to her death crossing incomplete link bridge in Sabah
Toddler falls to her death crossing incomplete link bridge in Sabah
&#039;Sugar dating&#039; website from Japan opens branch in Singapore
'Sugar dating' website from Japan opens branch in Singapore
Is she a contortionist? Woman in Taiwan climbs into crane machine and steals 2 plushies
Is she a contortionist? Woman in Taiwan climbs into crane machine and steals 2 plushies
Cats are being boiled alive for their fur in China, says animal activist group
Cats are being boiled alive for their fur in China, says animal activist group
Najib: I only knew about $1.4 billion in my bank account after MACC took my statement
Najib: I only knew about $1.4 billion in my bank account after MACC took my statement
Man wins dispute with siblings over sale of property worth $8.1 million
Man wins dispute with siblings over sale of property worth $8.1 million
Hong Kong protests: Students sent to rehab and told to pay $50,000 for damaging rail facilities
Hong Kong protests: Students sent to rehab and told to pay $50,000 for damaging rail facilities
Hakka association selling 13 semi-detached houses in Bukit Timah at $38m guide price
Hakka association selling 13 semi-detached houses in Bukit Timah at $38m guide price
Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on &#039;McDonald&#039;s diet&#039; after colleague said she had &#039;big legs&#039;
Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on 'McDonald's diet' after colleague said she had 'big legs'
Godfrey Gao&#039;s hairstylist says late actor was worried about filming Chase Me
Godfrey Gao's hairstylist says late actor was worried about filming Chase Me

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Experience real snow at Plaza Singapura - and other free activities in Singapore to check out this weekend
Experience real snow at Plaza Singapura - and other free activities in Singapore to check out this weekend
I challenged 3 boys to &#039;battle&#039; at the world&#039;s first Nerf arena in Singapore. Here&#039;s how it went
I challenged 3 boys to 'battle' at the world's first Nerf arena in Singapore. Here's how it went
Vietnamese girl gains 10kg in 2 years, shows beautiful &#039;reverse&#039; body transformation
Vietnamese girl gains 10kg in 2 years, shows beautiful 'reverse' body transformation
Andie and Kate&#039;s top tip to stop their kids from having public meltdowns
Andie Chen lets his kids 'suffer the consequences' if they misbehave in public

Home Works

11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
7 easy design hacks for a stylish home that requires minimal maintenance
7 easy design hacks for a stylish home that requires minimal maintenance
How to choose the best lighting for your home and where to buy it
How to choose the best lighting for your home and where to buy it
7 Insta-worthy homes you should not miss
7 Insta-worthy homes you should not miss

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

My NS buddies were always there for me: 5 Singaporean stories that will make your day
My NS buddies were always there for me: 5 Singaporean stories that will make your day
Lee Dong-wook&#039;s cutesy side exposed by Gong Yoo in talk show debut
Lee Dong-wook's cutesy side exposed by Gong Yoo in talk show debut
K-pop star Kang Daniel diagnosed with depression, to go on hiatus
K-pop star Kang Daniel diagnosed with depression, to go on hiatus
Chinese man, 36, dies during job interview; said he had overworked in previous job
Chinese man, 36, dies during job interview; said he had overworked in previous job

SERVICES